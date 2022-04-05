Dovu Market Capitalization Tops $32.21 Million (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $32.21 million and $19,895.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00106712 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

