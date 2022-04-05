Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.83

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$73.83 and last traded at C$73.61, with a volume of 200751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.29.

DOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.49. The company has a market cap of C$21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

