Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

