Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $2,966.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,751,885,436,875 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

