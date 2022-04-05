DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

