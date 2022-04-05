Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $155.85. 19,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

