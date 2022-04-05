Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON DFCH opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £74.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Distribution Finance Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 64.61 ($0.85).

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

