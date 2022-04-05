Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 275 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,244.72).

Several brokerages recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.58) to GBX 323 ($4.24) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.03) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.11 ($4.39).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

