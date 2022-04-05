Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

