Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DCOM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 147,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,351. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

