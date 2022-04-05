Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.22. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

