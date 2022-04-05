Digihost Technology (DGHI) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Digihost Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 184.09 Digihost Technology Competitors $887.85 million -$7.19 million -17.55

Digihost Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.47% -1,500.93% -5.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digihost Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 733 3209 4964 97 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Digihost Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

