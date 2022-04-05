Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $7.19 million and $10,970.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001625 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042681 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,675,368 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

