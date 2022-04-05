Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives Coverage Pending Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their coverage pending rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target for the company.

LON DEVO opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.25) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 158 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.91).

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

