Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.00.

ADYYF opened at $2,001.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,982.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,479.68. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,509.20 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

