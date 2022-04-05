Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.00.

ADYYF opened at $2,001.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,982.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,479.68. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,509.20 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

