Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $99.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.