Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target to SEK 400

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SEB Equities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.81.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$45.15 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.