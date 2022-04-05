Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $269.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock worth $5,754,101 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.