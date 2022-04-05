Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

