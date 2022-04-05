Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

