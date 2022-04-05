Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $775,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.