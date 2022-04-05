Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $721,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

