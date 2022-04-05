Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of APD opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

