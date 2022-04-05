Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 668 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 50,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,872,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,357.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,410.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,477.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,180.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

