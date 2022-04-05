Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

