Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,777,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $562.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

