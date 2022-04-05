Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after buying an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after buying an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

