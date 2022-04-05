Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 298,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.37. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.