Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $342.38 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

