Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

NYSE:APTV opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.