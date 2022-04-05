Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $999,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Nutrien stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

