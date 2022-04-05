Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

