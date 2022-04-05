Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,753 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of TROW opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

