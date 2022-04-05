Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 628 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,565 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

