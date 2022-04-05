Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (DHOXY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.