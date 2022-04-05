Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.20 ($129.89).

ETR:DHER opened at €46.29 ($50.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.61. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

