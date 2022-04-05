Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.64 ($124.88).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €46.29 ($50.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.61. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.