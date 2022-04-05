Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $480.00

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.06.

DE stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.