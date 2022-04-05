Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $480.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.06.

DE stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.13.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

