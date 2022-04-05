DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Cap of $8.48 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $41,456.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.25 or 0.07532005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.23 or 0.99764637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047687 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

