DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,033.75

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,033.75 ($79.13) and traded as low as GBX 5,892 ($77.27). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,892 ($77.27), with a volume of 92,415 shares changing hands.

DCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.08) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.20) to GBX 8,349 ($109.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered DCC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($90.49) to GBX 5,550 ($72.79) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,046.17 ($92.41).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,978.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,033.75.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.