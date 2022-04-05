Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $12.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

