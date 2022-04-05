Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $751,312.90 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $751,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $124,715.30.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Datto by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

