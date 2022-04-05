Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $269,342.75 and $11,535.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.51 or 0.07519357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.31 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,172,846 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

