DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $35,808.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.02 or 0.99784790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

