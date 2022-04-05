Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and $270.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003510 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00037089 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00106695 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005647 BTC.
Dai Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
