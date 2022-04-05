D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 819 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $2,272,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,903 shares of company stock worth $2,472,956. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 126,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.