D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

