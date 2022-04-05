D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 545.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.53. 56,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,907. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

