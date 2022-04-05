D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Water ETF worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter.

FIW traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,656. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

