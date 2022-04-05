D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 265 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

AB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 471,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,888. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

